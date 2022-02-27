Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,646,000 after acquiring an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.