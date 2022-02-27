TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $124.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

