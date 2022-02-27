Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. 228,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $145.55 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.
About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
