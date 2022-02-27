Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. 228,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $145.55 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

