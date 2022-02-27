Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. 228,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $145.55 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

