TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TowneBank by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 171,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

