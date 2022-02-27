Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.14% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

