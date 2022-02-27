Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

