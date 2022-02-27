Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROSS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

