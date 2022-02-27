Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 74,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

