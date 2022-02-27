TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day moving average is $240.32.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

