Tony Serafino Giardini Buys 50,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

