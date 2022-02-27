Tony Serafino Giardini Buys 50,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.
Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
