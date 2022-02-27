TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $$56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.