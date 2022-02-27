Tnf LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Tnf LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

