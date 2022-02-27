Tnf LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Medtronic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

