Tnf LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

