TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

