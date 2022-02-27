TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 12.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

