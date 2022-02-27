TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 12.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.