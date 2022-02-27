Throne Market Capitalization Achieves $23.21 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Throne has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

