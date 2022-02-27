Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

