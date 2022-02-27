Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of NMI worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,461,000 after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 47.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

