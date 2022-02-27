Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.