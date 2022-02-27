Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 94.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Omnicell by 164.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $126.37 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

