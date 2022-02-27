Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 623,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

