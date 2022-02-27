Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

