ThreeFold Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $45,553.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00193332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00205344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

