THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $3.69 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $38.93 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00009555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

