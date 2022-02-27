TheStreet Lowers Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.