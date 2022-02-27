The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $21.90 Average PT from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 191.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,702,000 after acquiring an additional 332,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,543,000 after acquiring an additional 198,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
