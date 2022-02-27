The Sandbox (SAND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $761.29 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $761.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00007680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00296904 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,944,772 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

