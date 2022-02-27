The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,630,334,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.28 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

