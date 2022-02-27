The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.28 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

