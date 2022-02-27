The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

