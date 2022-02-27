The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 594 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.44 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $533.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

