The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,232 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verso were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

