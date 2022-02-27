The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $301,000 Investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

FDMT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.