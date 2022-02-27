The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $28,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after buying an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.