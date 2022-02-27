The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $170,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

