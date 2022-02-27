The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,557. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.