The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

