The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

