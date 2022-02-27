The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $40.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

