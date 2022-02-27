The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Up 1%

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 674 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 674 ($9.17). 239,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 80,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($9.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.30.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.