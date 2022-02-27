The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,486,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,064. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.