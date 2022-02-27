TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.