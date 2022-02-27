Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

