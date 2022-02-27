Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
About Tennant (Get Rating)
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
