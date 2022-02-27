Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 3,351 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $52.14 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

