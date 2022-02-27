Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

