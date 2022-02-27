Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

