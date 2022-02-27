Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $130.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

