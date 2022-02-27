Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

