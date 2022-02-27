Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.97.
Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
